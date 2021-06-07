Yami Gautam looks gorgeous as she flaunts sindoor in a stunning PIC post her wedding with Aditya Dhar

Yami Gautam took to social media to drop yet another mesmerising photo after her wedding with Aditya Dhar. With the photo, Yami wrote, "Rind posh maal gindane draaye lo lo".

Over the past few days, has been on a spree of sharing photos from her intimate wedding with Aditya Dhar in Himachal Pradesh. The Kaabil actress has once again sent the internet into a meltdown with a new photo that seems to have been clicked right after her wedding with Aditya. In the new photo, Yami can be seen beaming with joy as she flaunts sindoor in a traditional bridal look with her gold jewellery. The actress seemed to be glowing and well, fans loved every bit of it.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Yami shared the photo as she welcomed the new season. Her caption reads as, "Rind posh maal gindane draaye lo lo. Let's welcome the spring season." As soon as Yami shared the photo, celebs started dropping comments on the picture and many loved her look. Vikrant Massey, Tahira Kashyap were all hearts for her traditional bride look. However, her sister Surilie Gautam seemed to express her wish to dance on the number that Yami mentioned in her caption. She wrote, "I’m yet to give a dance performance on this song."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Yami's previous photos from the wedding have been going viral on social media. The actress tied the knot in the presence of her and Aditya's immediate family members. She has shared photos from the pre-wedding ceremonies like haldi and mehendi and fans have loved her subtle yet stunning looks all through the affair. The actress informed fans about her wedding with Aditya in a post on social media when she shared the first photo with the director. Since then, wishes have been pouring for the newlyweds from friends, family and fans.

Credits :Yami Gautam Instagram

