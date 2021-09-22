Yami Gautam looks happy as she strikes a pose standing in a tea garden: Wish I could have these in my backyard

One of the most love beverages in India is tea or Chai. People in any part start their day with a cup of tea. And our celebrities are also no different. , who has been trending on social media after her marriages, is also a chai lover and this she has expressed in her latest Instagram post. Her pictures are sending positive vibes which she has shared. The actress has visited Himachal Pradesh’s Palampur tea garden. To note, Palampur is also known as the Tea Capital of Northern India.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the actress writes, “If only I could have these in my backyard. Chai love #himachal #palampur.” Yami looked pretty in a printed white top paired with a white skirt. The actress has opted for shiny and minimalistic makeup. Her hair is shining as sun rays fall on it. She kept her look very simple with the only watch and her diamond ring. And not to miss is her small brown pouch bag which is taking all attention.

Many fans also shared heart emojis in the comment section. Yami was last seen in Bhoot Police which also starred , , and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. The film was shot in Himachal Pradesh.

On the work front, Yami Gautam will be seen next in Lost with Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee and Tushar Pandey. She also has A Thursday and Dasvi in the pipeline.

