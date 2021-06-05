Yami Gautam lovingly looks at Aditya Dhar as she stuns in traditional orange outfit in new mehendi PHOTOS

After sharing a sneak peek of her wedding with Aditya Dhar, Yami Gautam has now dropped new photos from her mehendi ceremony. The actress looked lovely as she flaunted her mehendi in the photos.

Actress and Aditya Dhar tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on Friday and surprised everyone with a photo on social media. Now, Yami has shared new photos from the mehendi ceremony with Aditya and well, it is pure love. The Vicky Donor actress took to her social media handle to drop candid photos clicked at the private mehendi ceremony with Aditya. As she flaunted her beautiful henna in the candid photos, Yami looked absolutely beautiful in the traditional look.

Taking to her social media handle, Yami dropped the new mehendi photos and wrote, "“O dear one, why worry? What is meant for you will always, always find you. “ - Lalleshwari." The photos showcase how she and Aditya kept their wedding rituals low-key just like their intimate wedding. Yami is seen clad in a pretty orange and golden suit with beautiful earrings in the photos. As she got her mehendi applied, Aditya sat beside her in a blue bandhgala and admired his bride-to-be.

“O dear one, why worry? What is meant for you will always, always find you. “ - Lalleshwari pic.twitter.com/fsHzQS17sS — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) June 5, 2021

As soon as Yami dropped the new mehendi photos, comments started pouring in on them. Fans loved her beautiful traditional look for her mehendi. A fan wrote, "Sabki fair & lovely ab kisi aur ki lovely ho gyi." Another Twitter user wrote, "Simple and sober." Actress Nimrat Kaur commented on Yami's Instagram post with yellow heart emojis and loved the mehendi photos.

Yesterday, Aditya and Yami put out a statement with a wedding photo and informed their fans that they tied the knot in a private ceremony. Reportedly, the wedding took place in Himachal Pradesh. Inside photos from the wedding also took over the internet and fans could not stop gushing over the beautiful ceremony. Celebs like Vicky Kaushal, , Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and others also sent their good wishes to the newlyweds. For those unaware, Yami and Aditya worked together in URI: The Surgical Strike.

