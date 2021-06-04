Yami Gautam marries Aditya Dhar; Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar & others congratulate newlyweds

Popular actress Yami Gautam recently got married to the URI director Aditya Dhar in an intimate wedding ceremony. The actress disclosed the 'happy' news on her Instagram and Twitter. Many Bollywood celebrities wished the couple and sent congratulatory messages.

Bollywood actress got married to the URI director Aditya Dhar in an intimate ceremony today. The wedding came as a surprise to many. Yami revealed the news to the world on Friday via her Instagram and Twitter. The actress even shared a beautiful picture of herself from the mandap and captioned the picture as, “In your light, I learn to love - Rumi With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya”

The caption gave everyone the idea that only immediate family members attended the wedding. In the wedding snap, Yami looks drop-dead gorgeous as she is clad in a red saree with a lot of jewelleries. On the other hand, Aditya is wearing a cream coloured sherwani and a white turban. The new couple is looking breathtaking as they adorably smile at each other. Right after the news broke out, Yami Gautam’s friends from the film industry started showering the couple with good wishes and congratulatory messages. October actor wrote, “Congratulations Yami and Aditya sending you all the positivity”. Dia Mirza, wishing the couple said, “Congratulations Yami and Aditya lots of love and best wishes to a wonderful journey ahead!” Yami's Bala co-actor Bhumi Pednekar wished her and wrote, “Congratulations Yami”. Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram and wished his URI co-star Yami Gautam, he wrote “My heart is full of happiness! Congratulations you two. I love you guys!!!”

Take a look at Yami Gautam’s Instagram post-

Actors like Vikrant Massey, Vani Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Neha Dhupia, Sobhita Dhulipala also wished the newly married couple.

Credits :Yami Gautam Instagram

