Yami Gautam, Neha Dhupia & Atul Kulkarni look ultra-glamorous in black as they promote 'A Thursday'; PICS
Advertisement
Ever since the trailer of A Thursday has been released fans are going gaga over it and have not stopped praising Yami Gautam even for a minute. Fans are excited to see her in a negative role and cannot keep calm. Well, as we are nearing the release of the film, the stellar cast of A Thursday stepped out to promote the film and one thing that is grabbing all our attention is the fact that they are all twinning in black attires.
Advertisement
Credits: Viral Bhayani
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!