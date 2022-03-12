Yami Gautam opens up about 'A Thursday' sequel; Here's what she said

Yami Gautam and Neha Dhupia starrer ‘A Thursday’ has received positive reviews from the audience. The star cast of the film was highly appreciated for their performance. Apart from Neha and Yami, the movie also features Karanvir Sharma, Atul Kulkarni, and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. For the unversed, A Thursday is the story of playschool teacher Naina (Yami Gautam) who takes as many as 16 kids hostage and demands Rs 50 crore and a meeting with the Prime Minister (Dimple Kapadia).

Now, during a recent interview with a news portal, when Yami was asked if the audience should expect a sequel of the film, the actress laughed and said, “If only I was the producer of the film.” She further informed that there was no discussion on the same as they were completely focused on making the film. Yami said that it was not just a project for them, in fact, they were completely into the film and gave everything to each and every frame. “I remember because I've of course shot the film and I know every day, what every day on that set would look like or feel like. So, no, this was never anything to do with a sequel or something, that conversation was never there,” she said.

Moreover, she also revealed her parents’ reaction to ‘A Thursday’ and said that they loved the film and even got emotional. Yami recalled and said they got emotional, by not just what the film was about, but the fact that it took her almost 10 years to get this kind of role and to get an opportunity like this.

