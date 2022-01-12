Yami Gautam opens up on life after marrying Aditya Dhar: Getting married is one of the best decisions we made

Yami Gautam, who has always been reserved about her personal life, took the social media by a storm last year when she got married to Aditya Dhar. It was a private ceremony in Himachal Pradesh that was attended by the couple’s respective families. While Yami and Aditya’s wedding pics went viral in no time, the Uri: The Surgical Strike actress has opened up on her married life and stated that she can’t believe it’s been six months since they had tied the knot.

During her recent interview with the Gulf News, Yami called marriage as one of the best decisions of her life. She stated, “Getting married is one of the best decisions we have ever made. I didn’t even realise that it has been six months since my wedding because I have been hopping from one set to another and from one city to another … The other day, Aditya was asking how my life has changed after our marriage considering he never gets to see me a lot”. Furthermore, Yami also revealed what got her attracted towards Aditya and said that it was Aditya’s journey and how held his own integrity.

“One of the things that I really admire and connect with Aditya is how he has had his own journey, his own struggles, his own obstacles … But he held his own with integrity and that’s very essential to me,” Yami added. She also asserted that despite having different interests, they had connected on family values. Yami stated, “We live in an era where being an actor and a director requires specific skill sets. But then you realise that you can have different interests and hobbies. But your core ethical values need to match … Even if I don’t believe in ‘opposites attract’ theory for couples, Aditya and I strongly believe in our families and its importance”.

