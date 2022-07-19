Yami Gautam opens up on the North vs South cinema debate; Says she doesn't see a 'divide'

Yami Gautam is one of the most promising actresses in the industry. She made her debut role in the 2012 film, Vicky Donor after which, she has given diverse performances with Bala, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Badlapur, Kaabil, Ginny Weds Sunny and much more. The actress was last seen in Dasvi and A Thursday and received a phenomenal response. Now, Yami has shared her thoughts on the North vs South cinema debate and said that she does not see a divide.

In a conversation with India Today, the actress said that as an actor and creative person, she can never think like that as the first film of her career was a Kannada film and her second film was a Telugu film, after which Vicky Donor happened. "I never took it like that. The only difference, for me, I would say, was language and nothing else. We are all a part of the Indian cinema. Yes, these are difficult times for Hindi cinema. And as I said, that's why this change is really important to give the audience something new. New and better stories, some better visuals - something will have to change from the structure that we have been seeing for the last couple of years. We have to respect the audience and evolve," Yami said.

Further, Yami added that the whole market for niche films and for certain films has weakened and they have to be extraordinarily good if they want to be released in the theatres and be out there. She said that it is great that the films in the South have done so well and there must be a reason why the audience connected with these films. "And we must respect that. I don't see it as competition. As I said, it is telling us something. We really need to rework somewhere in the system and better our own craft," added Yami.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami will feature next in OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2, Dhoom Dham, and a few more unannounced projects.

