Yami Gautam overwhelmed as fan names her niece after actress; Says, 'blessed to have admirers like you'
Yami Gautam is gearing up for the trailer release of her next film Bhoot Police today. But before that, the Vicky Donor actress took to Instagram to share a happy piece of news. Turns out, Yami Gautam met one of her fans' six-month-old niece and was overwhelmed upon meeting her. Why you ask? Well, the six-month-old girl has been named Yami after the actress.
Turns out, Yami Gautam recently met a fan who got her niece along with her for a special reason. The fan revealed that her niece has been named after the actress and that undoubtedly left Yami feeling overwhelmed. The actress even clicked a happy photo with baby Yami and we can say, it probably made her day and week.
Taking to Instagram, Yami shared the photo and wrote, "“Holding the most adorable six-months old Yami in my arms. So overwhelmed by this gesture of naming your niece after my name @surekaatul22.. Absolutely loved meeting baby Yami and your family. Blessed to have admirers and well wishers like you. Lots of love and respect (sic)."
Check out Yami Gautam's photo below:
In Bhoot Police, the actress will be playing a pivotal role alongside Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Kapoor. The film, which was entirely shot during the pandemic, will be releasing its trailer. The film's first looks have already created a buzz and looks like the audiences are in for a fun ride.
