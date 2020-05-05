Yami Gautam pens a heartfelt note as she wishes her brother Ojas on his birthday with a throwback picture

Sharing an adorable throwback picture of herself posing with her little brother Ojas and sister Surilie, Yami Gautam pens a heartfelt birthday wish for her younger brother.

Due to the lockdown, everyone has become more active on social media. People are glued to various social media apps. Even Bollywood celebrities have become more active on social media. They have been updating fans about their quarantine life. From cooking to posting throwback pictures, everyone has their social media game on point. Among all, has been entertaining fans with some throwback pictures through her social media account. Recently, the actress shared a heartfelt post wishing her brother Ojas on his birthday.

Sharing an adorable throwback picture of herself posing with her little brother and sister Surilie, Yami wrote, "Happy birthday my dearest Ojas... you turned 18 today & yet all the memories of holding you when you were a baby shall never fade away. Both Surilie & I used to be eager to reach home so we could just throw our bags (not literally) & play with you,,, your little toothless grin would just make our day... I remember preparing for my exams till late night , while you & mummy would be asleep next to me.. & around midnight (everyday) u would wake up, not cry but just communicate with me somehow with soft baby tones & then hold my finger & get back to sleep again.. You made our lives full of joy, care , laughter , respect & love..and not to miss the best chai-maker at home. God bless you with love , values & knowledge,,, Happy bday my Ojas."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami Gautam was last seen in Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Bala. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla last month, Yami opened up about nepotism and said, "Not knowing anyone in the industry, without a godfather, it is very challenging. I'm saying it as a matter of fact. When your film does, great but when your film doesn't do well, you don't get many options that justify your talent."

