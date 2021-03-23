  1. Home
Yami Gautam pens a sweet note as she wraps up Dasvi shoot: Thank you so much for this unforgettable experience

Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam were shooting for their upcoming film, Dasvi. Today, Yami finished her portions and called it a wrap. She shared videos with Abhishek and others as she bid goodbye to team Dasvi.
March 24, 2021
Bollywood actress Yami Gautam has finished shooting for her upcoming film "Dasvi". Yami posted a video on Instagram, where she is seen excitedly celebrating the shoot wrap.

"Annnnnd it's a wrap on ‘Dasvi' for me !Saying goodbyes on certain film sets are difficult because of the amazing & memorable teamwork you've had ! Thank you so much #TeamDASVI for this unforgettable experience & getting #JyotiDeswal really close to my heart," Yami wrote as caption. The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur. The film has been directed by debutant director Tushar Jalota.

Yami plays a Harayanvi IPS officer in the film and she had to learn the language and acquire the diction for her role. She had to attend workshops for the right language, diction and body language.

A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam)

Credits :IANS

