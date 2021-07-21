Yami Gautam on planning a secret traditional wedding with Aditya Dhar: We should all be true to who we are

and Aditya Dhar got married in Himachal Pradesh away from the limelight of Bollywood. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in the presence of close family and friends. Yami shared wedding pictures on her Instagram handle to announce that she has tied the knot. Aditya Dhar made his directorial debut with Vicky Kaushal-led blockbuster success ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’. Yami played a crucial role in the film which led to their interaction. Speaking to Hindustan Times about her love story with the filmmaker, she opened about how the love blossomed between the two and preparing a traditional wedding.

Yami Gautam spoke about planning a traditional marriage and said, “We should all be true to who we are. I was very sure what I’d want to wear. As a person, I’m someone who values my tradition and roots. And my family means the most to me. It was decided since forever that I’ll be wearing my mother’s sari. I knew [I will wear] the dupatta which my nani, she has kept for me, and that pahadi nath, which she had gotten it made for me and for all my other cousins, years back.” She further added, “I knew that this is what I want to stick to. And to each its own, whatever makes you happy. For me, this is what made me happy.”

Yami Gautam further mentioned how the love bloomed between her and Aditya. She said, “I’d say the start was during the promotion of Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019). That’s when we started talking. I wouldn’t call it dating. But yeah, that was a time when we started interacting with each other and started a friendship.” Speaking about keeping the marriage a secret from the media, she said, “I received messages from so many journalists that ‘We just don’t believe that’ and ‘How could you have this?’. I think we were very lucky. I’ll just put it to that. Both of us are very private as individuals.”

