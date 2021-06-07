Yami Gautam to play lead in Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2; Bhumi Pednekar to romance him in Raksha Bandhan

Akshay Kumar is set to share the screen with Yami Gautam for the first time in OMG 2 and will be collaborating with Bhumi Pednekar for the second time in Raksha Bandhan.

has been on a roll these days as the actor has some interesting movies in the pipeline. While he will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, he also has Anand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, YRF’s Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey opposite Kriti Sanon, Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, Bell Bottom and OMG 2 in the kitty. Amid this, Khiladi Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan and OMG 2 have been making the headlines as there has been an update about the female leads about both the movies.

To note, Akshay’s OMG 2, which happens to be the sequel of the 2012 release OMG: Oh My God!, will feature in the lead. Besides, it has also been reported that this Ashwin Varde production, which will be helmed by Amit Rai will also feature Pankaj Tripathi playing a key role. On the other hand, talking about Raksha Bandhan, the family drama will feature Akshay and Bhumi playing the role of a married couple. Helmed by Aanand L Rai, the movie is expected to hit floors on June 21 this year and will be shot in Mumbai.

Interestingly, this will mark Bhumi’s second onscreen collaboration with Akshay after their 2017 release Toilet: Ek Prem Katha which was a massive hit among the fans. To note, Akshay and Bhumi had also collaborated for Khiladi Kumar’s co-production Durgamati which happened to be an official Bollywood remake of G Ashok’s popular Telugu-Tamil bilingual horror thriller Bhaagamathie starring Anushka Shetty in the lead and witnessed a digital release in December 2020.

Also Read: Raksha Bandhan: Akshay Kumar’s new PIC with director Aanand L Rai will leave you excited for the family drama

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×