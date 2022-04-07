Yami Gautam on playing a female cop in Dasvi: Get my adrenaline rush from doing something different

Yami Gautam's movie, Dasvi has just been released on the OTT platform, and the film has already been getting great reviews from the audience. In the film, she is playing a female cop named Jyoti Deswal. Yami spoke about the character and revealed that she had fun. “I had a lot of fun playing a Haryanvi cop in the film." Further talking about the feedback from her friends and family, she said "I’m ecstatic about the initial response to my performance. My family, my team, and some friends, who are always honest about their opinions with me, watched it a few days ago and I’m glad they strongly connected to my character throughout the film. Now I’m excited to hear what the audiences have to say about it."

The Bhoot Police actress said that for Dasvi she has attempted to do something very different this time. "As an actor, I get my adrenaline rush from doing that," added Yami Gautam. For the first time, Yami has essayed the role of a police officer. She also hopes that she breaks the stereotypes with Dasvi. In fact, Tushar Jalota, the director of the film also stated how Yami was his first and only choice for this role. The film also features Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur in the lead. Dasvi is backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and Jio Studios.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami Gautam has an exciting slate ahead. She will feature next in OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2, Dhoom Dham and a few more unannounced projects.

