Yami Gautam on playing a grey character in A Thursday: Audience will judge for themselves, I didn't judge

Yami Gautam, who is known for her girl next door roles on the big screen, has left her fans surprised when she unveiled the trailer of her upcoming movie A Thursday. The movie, which also stars Neha Dhupia, Karanvir Sharma and Atul Kulkarni, features Yami in a power role with a grey shade to it. The trailer of A Thursday has left the audience in awe and Yami’s performance had got them wanting for more. Interestingly, a lot has been said about Yami’s character of Naina as this is the first time that she will be essaying a grey character.

Talking about the same, during a conversation with India Today, Yami said that she didn’t judge Naina. Instead, she has left it to the audience to judge for themselves. The Uri: The Surgical Strike actress also stated that she knew playing Naina will be worth the moment she had read the script. When quizzed about how did she prepare for the role, Yami asserted that it was intense, overwhelming and heavy for her to perform as it involved a lot of mental preparation. “It was about the depth and details to create a character that you don’t want to judge, but you also want to do something of your own,” she added.

Meanwhile, there have been speculations that A Thursday is a sequel to Naseeruddin Shah starrer A Wednesday. However, during an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Yami cleared the air about the same. She said, “I think the obvious reason people are feeling, you know, is it a ‘spiritual’ sequel is the title, and the fact that of course, it’s Ronnie who’s backing this as well. But to clarify, no it is not a sequel of any kind to A Wednesday”.

