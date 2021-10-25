Yami Gautam & Pratik Gandhi to start filming in January for a film produced by Aditya Dhar & Ronnie Screwvala

Yami Gautam will be collaborating with husband Aditya Dhar after ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’. According to a report in ETimes, Pratik Gandhi and Yami Gautam will be shooting in Delhi during the month of January for the first time. Reportedly the project was supposed to be directed by Aditya Dhar but now he decided to produce it with longtime collaborator Ronnie Screwvala. The storyline of this film is also not yet known as the two producers are keeping it tightly under wraps. Aditya was supposed to be directing Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’.

Pratik Gandhi attained tremendous stardom with the release of ‘Scam’, where he played the role of Harshad Mehta. In a recent chat with IANS, Pratik spoke about the kind of work he is yearning to do now. He said, “There is no one particular genre that I want to concentrate on. There is no set career path that I have decided in mind but I want to be equally open to different characters. My personal wish is to create different characters, I should be known by my character and not by my name."

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar tied the knot earlier this year in an intimate ceremony with close friends and family. Pratik on the other hand has several projects lined up. The actor will next be seen in the horror-comedy 'Atithi Bhooto Bhava' and the web series 'Six Suspects'. Aditya’s The Immortal Ashwatthama has been shelved temporarily. As per ETimes report, the production budget of the film exceeded 200 crores.

