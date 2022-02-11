Yami Gautam promotes her film 'A Thursday' with sass and a witty caption; PICS

The trailer and teaser for Yami Gautam’s upcoming film, A Thursday dropped recently and viewers are quite excited for its release. Ahead of that, Yami has been relentlessly promoting her film on her social media space. Yami is quite active on Instagram and often treats fans to glimpses of her personal and professional life. Speaking of which, a few hours back, Yami took to her Instagram space yet again and shared a gallery of pictures on the platform as she promoted A Thursday.

Earlier today, Yami took to the photo-and-video sharing application and shared a slew of pictures in which she can be seen exuding major boss-lady vibes. Yami donned a bright yellow blazer with a plunging neckline. She combined it with a pair of denims, thus completing her look. Yami kept her shoulder-length hair open and accentuated her look with flawless makeup, punctuated by mascara, filled-in brows, and flushed cheeks. Sharing these pictures, Yami ensured to promote her upcoming film, ‘A Thursday’ through her witty caption. It read, “If A Thursday was a mood…”.

In some time after the Vicky Donor actress shared the post, it was flooded with a lot of likes and comments from fans.

Take a look:

Starring in Behzad Khambata's A Thursday, Yami Gautam will be experimenting with the genre of suspense thriller for the first time. The makers fittingly dropped the film's trailer yesterday, on a Thursday. Earlier, the 30 second-teaser had shown Yami strolling in a kindergarten with audio of 'Twinkle Twinkle Little Star' in the background.

Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed earlier that A Thursday will be releasing on 17 February. The film will release on February 17, which also happens to be a Thursday. It will premiere on Disney+Hotstar.

