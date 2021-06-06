Yami Gautam radiates with joy in NEW photos from her wedding's Haldi ceremony

On Sunday, Yami Gautam took to Instagram to share a series of happy photos from her Haldi ceremony and it's all things beautiful.

made for one simple and beautiful bride and her photos are proof! If you've been staying away from social media, let us break it to you that Yami Gautam and Uri director Aditya Dhar got married last week in the hills. The couple took to their respective social media handles to announce their wedding and definitely took their fans and film industry by surprise.

On Sunday, Yami took to Instagram to share a series of happy photos from her Haldi ceremony. On Saturday, Yami had shared a few glimpses from her Mehendi ceremony. Radiating with joy, Yami's candid photos truly showcase how simple and understated yet beautiful her intimate wedding was.

In one photo, the actress can be seen wearing a yellow outfit with a red dupatta and handmade jewellery. While in another, the actress dons an all-red traditional saree and flaunts her gold kaleeras. Yami shared all the photos with a yellow heart and it indeed was a true delight for her fans. Co-star Vikrant Massey had a hilarious comment to make as he said, "Pure & Pious like Radhe Maa!"

Whereas Ayushmann loved Yami's pictures and commented, "Poori Jai Mata Di waali feelings aa rahi hai. Aap dono Jwala ji gaye thhe?" On another photo, Ayushmann said, "Simple. Real. God bless."

Check out Yami's photos below:

Announcing their wedding, Yami and Aditya had said, "With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya."

Aren't these photos truly heartwarming? We simply love them!

