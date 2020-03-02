Yami Gautam REACTS on being criticized for disrespecting Assamese Gamose; Says, ‘It was self defense’

Yami Gautam took to Twitter to clarify that she didn’t hurt the Assamese religious sentiments and her act was simply self defense.

A few days back, jetted off to Guwahati for an event and post her visit, this Kaabil actress made headlines as she was criticized for disrespecting the Assamese religious sentiments. Why? It so happened that a video of the actress is going viral on social media form the event wherein we can see that a fan, in order to welcome Yami, tries to put a traditional scarf, known as the Assamese gamosa, around her neck. However, the actress, is seen pushing his hand away and Yami’s assistants, asking the man to back off.

Soon after, Yami Gautam, was mercilessly criticised on social media for ‘disrespecting' the Assamese traditional garment and hurting the sentiments of the people. Later, this Bala actress took to social media to pen down a clarification note by saying that she did not intend to hurt anyone and what she did was purely an act of self defence and later, she shared a photo wearing the Assamese gamosa. Yami wrote, “My reaction was simply self defense. As a woman,if I am uncomfortable with anyone getting too close to me, I or any other girl has every right to express it. I Dint’ intend to hurt anyone's sentiments but it's very important to voice out a behavior, inappropriate in any manner…”

Furthermore, Yami wrote that she has visited Assam earlier and this is her third visit and she has utmost love for the country and its culture and asked everyone to not react to a single sided story. “This is my third visit to Assam.I have always expressed my love towards Assamese culture & people. It’s insensitive to react to a single-sided story & spread hate. I am present here, in this beautiful state for an important event & shall always keep coming back .Peace & Respect,” she wrote. Not just this, Yami shared the photo wearing the Gamose as she wrote, “Had a great time flagging off ‘Great Guwahati Marathon’ -2020 ! Was so good to see so many smiling faces & hence could feel the love ! Thank you for this beautiful ‘Japi’ & ‘Gamosa’ Red heart….” On the work front, Yami was last seen in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala.

