Yami Gautam reacts to box office clash between OMG 2, Gadar 2; says 'I hope it happens like Barbenheimer'

Yami Gautam is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie OMG 2 which also stars Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles. The release of the film was initially put on hold by the Central Board of Certification (CBFC). However, after being mired into controversies, the movie is all set for a theatrical release on August 11, 2023. On the other hand, Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma starrer Gadar 2 is also scheduled for a release on the upcoming Friday. Speaking of the Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 box office clash, here’s what Yami Gautam has to say.

OMG 2 actor Yami Gautam extends heartwarming support for Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2

According to The Times of India, during a recent interaction with the media, when the OMG 2 actress was asked about the box office clashes between her film and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, she expressed her excitement and reacted too. Yami Gautam said, “I have a picture cut out of Sunny Sir with the hand pump. I’ll post it and will wish him. We are all his fans and we all love him. All of us have watched Gadar: Ek Prem Katha in theatres and I’m wishing the more, the better for the audience. Both films have their own audience. And I hope the audience watches both of them.”

Yami Gautam hopes OMG 2 and Gadar 2 get a Barbenheimer audience

Yami Gautam hopes to get an audience like Barbenheimer for OMG 2 and Gadar 2 where they can watch both films together and set an example in India. For the unversed, Margot Robbie starrer Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s directorial Oppenheimer was released on July 21 in theatres worldwide and even clashed at the box office.

Speaking on the same, the actress said, “Just like the two recent Hollywood films were released together on the same day both the films did really well. Just like they had their own audience, I hope the same happens here with OMG 2 and Gadar 2 as well.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami Gautam was last seen in a fast-paced heist-thriller Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga alongside Sunny Kaushal. The film was released on Netflix. The actress also has Dhoom Dhaam in her kitty.

Talking about Gadar 2, Sunny Deol is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, a sequel of his 2001 hit Gadar: Ek Prem Katha along with Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11. Besides this, Deol even has Baap with Mithun Chakraborty, Sanjay Dutt, and Jackie Shroff in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: OMG 2: Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi urge ‘everyone to watch the film first’ as they react to controversies