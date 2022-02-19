Yami Gautam redefines simplicity in this beige outfit as she steps out to promote A Thursday; PICS

Yami Gautam redefines simplicity in this beige outfit as she steps out to promote A Thursday; PICS
Yami Gautam redefines simplicity in this beige outfit as she steps out to promote A Thursday; PICS (Pic credit - Yami Gautam/Instagram)
Yami Gautam is one such actress who looks stunning even without makeup. She is pretty and it is always a delight to look at her pictures when she posts them on her social media. Well, currently the actress is on a promotional spree to promote her film ‘A Thursday’. Ever since the trailer of their film is out, fans cannot keep calm and are excited to see her slay in a negative character. Well, taking to her Instagram handle, Yami Gautam shared her promotional look for today and we have to admit that she looks gorgeous. 

