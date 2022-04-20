Yami Gautam relives memories as her & Ayushmann Khurrana's debut movie Vicky Donor clocks 10 years; PIC

Yami Gautam has all the reasons to grin from ear to ear today. After all, she has completed 10 years in Bollywood. Her debut movie Vicky Donor, which also featured Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead, has clocked 10 years of release. As social media is abuzz with fans celebrating the milestone for both Ayushmann and Yami, the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor took to social media and penned a note reliving the memories. Interestingly, Yami shared a pic from her recent visit to the studio where she had given the audition for Vicky Donor.

In the pic, Yami was seen wearing a denim jacket with cream trousers. She was posing sitting on a sofa and had the Vicky Donor poster hanging on the wall in the background. Yami captioned the image as, “The place where it all began! Started my journey auditioning for Vicky Donor right here! यह सोफ़ा भी यहीं था ! A recent visit to this studio took me down the memory lane, reliving so many beautiful moments through the journey! Thank you, Shoojit da & our entire team. #VickyDonor”.

Take a look at Yami Gautam’s post as Vicky Donor clocks 10 years of release:

Meanwhile, Yami is currently basking in the success of her recent release Dasvi with Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur. The movie featured the actress in a role of a police officer and director Tushar Jalota believes that no one could have pulled the role better than Yami. “When we were casting for this role in Dasvi, I couldn’t imagine anyone else other than Yami Gautam playing Jyoti Deswal. She is someone who completely gets absorbed by her character and thoroughly prepares for it,” Yami was quoted saying.