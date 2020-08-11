Yami Gautam resumes shooting in Chandigarh amid the pandemic

Actress Yami Gautam has started shooting in Chandigarh amid the Covid pandemic. Taking to Instagram stories, Yami posted a picture of herself getting her hair done for a shoot.

"Chai, Chandigarh and shoot. Something new coming up," she wrote.

In the image, Yami is seen wearing a mask.





Earlier on Monday, she even did a live interactive session along with her sister on Instagram. The sisters answered queries of their fans.

On the work front, Yami will next be seen in "Ginny weds Sunny" .

Directed by Puneet Khanna, "Ginny weds Sunny", a romantic comedy drama, also stars Vikrant Massey in the lead role. It will soon release on Netflix. Also Read: In Pics: Arshad, Bobby and Yami Spotted At The Airport

Credits :IANS

