Yami Gautam resumes shooting in Chandigarh amid the pandemic
Actress Yami Gautam has started shooting in Chandigarh amid the Covid pandemic. Taking to Instagram stories, Yami posted a picture of herself getting her hair done for a shoot.
"Chai, Chandigarh and shoot. Something new coming up," she wrote.
In the image, Yami is seen wearing a mask.
Earlier on Monday, she even did a live interactive session along with her sister on Instagram. The sisters answered queries of their fans.
On the work front, Yami will next be seen in "Ginny weds Sunny" .
Directed by Puneet Khanna, "Ginny weds Sunny", a romantic comedy drama, also stars Vikrant Massey in the lead role. It will soon release on Netflix.
Credits :IANS
