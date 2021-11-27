Yami Gautam REVEALS first birthday plans post marriage with Aditya Dhar

Yami Gautam often makes headlines not just because of her impeccable acting skills but because of her humble nature too. The actress recently got married to director Aditya Dhar. The couple tied the knot in June this year in an intimate wedding ceremony. And now the ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ actress is all set to celebrate her first birthday. Yami, in an interview with a leading daily, revealed her birthday plans and called this birthday “extra special”.

Speaking with Hindustan Times, Yami said, “The plan is to spend the entire day with the family and take breaks in between shoots. My mother is flying down from Chandigarh. I am excited because we will be travelling to another town after this. That is something I am really looking forward to. My in-laws have already arrived in Delhi. I’ll celebrate with them all.” The Ginny Weds Sunny actor also said that last year she was working in Himachal Pradesh on her birthday.

In terms of work, Yami was last seen in Bhoot Police. She recently wrapped the shooting of Lost and penned an emotional note on gram. “As I wrap up 'Lost' today, I reminisce the lovely moments I experienced while working on this special film with a big smile in my heart. A big thank you to the entire cast and crew of 'Lost', who as days went by, became part of this journey. My heartfelt gratitude to Tony da who is not only one of the most incredible directors I've worked with but also an amazing human being. A film like ‘Lost’ can only be directed by someone who has the purest intentions! We faced many challenges with the weather, the chaos of shooting at live locations, the battles of shooting at congested places in covid times... but we stuck together as a team & it was all worth it in the end,” Yami had written.

