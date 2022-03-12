Yami Gautam REVEALS her family's reaction to ‘A Thursday’: They got very emotional

Yami Gautam is currently basking in the success of her recently released film ‘A Thursday’. The star has garnered positive reviews from fans and critics as well. The film, which was released on OTT platform, also stars Neha Dhupia, Karanvir Sharma, Atul Kulkarni, and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. For those unaware, A Thursday is the story of playschool teacher Naina (Yami Gautam) who takes as many as 16 kids hostage.

Recently, in an interview with ETimes, Yami Gautam revealed her parents’ reaction to ‘A Thursday’ and said they loved the film and even got emotional. “I remember emotional, by not just what the film was about, but the fact that it took me almost 10 years to get this kind of role and to do something, to do this kind of performance, to get an opportunity like this, it took me so long. So they got a little emotional, thinking about the journey and everything that one goes through. So that was a very sweet, emotional family moment. I will remember that,” she shared.

Earlier, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Yami Gautam reacted to Aditya's tweet to A Thursday trailer which read, "Suddenly scared of sharing a home with you @yamigautam!" Reacting to this, Yami had said, "That's when you know you're married to a writer-director." She also added that they also talk about each other's work at length. "Discussions? Yes. I love discussions and so does Aditya. We love exchanging ideas, love music, love watching films -every kind of film. He's not read any of my scripts but he is aware of all my films that I did last year. He's aware of what I'm going to do next. I'm aware of what scripts he's working on and we discuss. It's okay to have different opinions,” the actress had shared.

