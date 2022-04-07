Yami Gautam reveals her idea of a perfect date with Aditya Dhar; Calls her husband a 'great cook'

Yami Gautam took her fans by surprise when she announced her wedding with filmmaker Aditya Dhar in June last year. The couple announced in joint social media statements that they had tied the knot in the actress' hometown of Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh. Now, in a recent chat with ETimes, the Badlapur actress shared her idea of an ideal date with her husband. She also revealed that they love staying at home instead of going out. Yami said, "The thing is we both are not really people who love going out much."

Talking about a recent event, on Aditya's birthday, she said that they preferred spending time with each other at home. "We enjoy having our meals at home. Home is date, date is home. Stepping out every time might be boring. Aditya and I have a great time at home. We'll watch something nice, we eat something that we want to eat." Further, she also said that her hubby cooks really well. "He's a great cook and I eat really well so that's a great combination," Yami mentioned.

Yami and Aditya met while working on the 2019 National Award-winning film Uri: The Surgical Strike, which marked Aditya’s directorial debut. The film also featured Vicky Kaushal in the lead.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami's latest movie, Dasvi has been released on Netflix today and it also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur. Next, she will be seen in OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2 with Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Dhoom Dhaam co-starring Pratik Gandhi, and backed by Aditya Dhar.

