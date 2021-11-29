Yami Gautam REVEALS husband Aditya Dhar ‘wanted to return every penny’ to Ronnie Screwvala if Uri flopped

Director Aditya Dhar made his debut with Vicky Kaushal-led ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’. The film ended up raking in the moolah at the box office and won three National Awards best actor for Vicky Kaushal, Best Audiography, and Best Music Director (Background Score). Aditya won the National Film Award for best director. Yami starred as the undercover RAW agent in the film. Recently Yami and Aditya tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. In a chat with Indian Express, Yami revealed that Aditya wanted to return every penny spent on Uri if the film had flopped at the box office.

Speaking about Aditya’s lack of nervousness pre-Uri release, Aditya said, “I asked him just before the release if he was nervous. He said he wasn’t for himself but he did feel a responsibility towards two things. First was the Indian Army, because they trusted him, so he hoped he could make them proud. Second, was towards producer Ronnie (Screwvala) because he invested in a first-time filmmaker. Aditya wanted to return every penny that was spent on this. I thought that was amazing and something to learn from.”

Yami also spoke about how Aditya is a director who does not believe in shouting on the set. Recalling an incident Yami said, “He is one of those rare directors who believe you don’t need to shout on your set to make a point. I remember one of the crew members sat on the floor, and Aditya was sitting on a chair. He got up and said please sit, and just walked off. That girl was shocked because nobody does that for a staff member."

