On Yami Gautam’s 1st Lohri with Aditya Dhar post marriage, sister Surilie shares a special post; Seen yet?

Yami Gautam and her husband Aditya Dhar are celebrating their first Lohri as man and wife. To wish Yami on the festival, actress’ sister Surilie shared a special post on her Instagram. She shared a picture that features Yami Gautam as a new bride, beautifully dressed in a traditional red sari with stunning gold jewellery. The beautiful picture also shows Yami’s sister Surilie posing with her in a pink traditional ensemble.

Sharing the endearing picture, Yami's sister poured in love for the couple with a sweet note. “Happy First Lohri to my most beautiful #lohricelebration #love #togetherness #family @yamigautam,” she wrote. Yami was quick to notice the message. The actress took to the comment section of the post and dropped a heart emoticon. The beautiful post soon went viral and even fans rushed to the comment section and showered wishes for the actress’ first Lohri with Aditya. One of the social media users wrote, “Happy Lohri Yami ma'am”, while the other one said, “Happy Lohri shinning sisters”.

In the other news, Yami Gautam recently revealed that she had been fighting with keratosis pilaris for several years. She finally opened up about it in public and shared unedited pictures from a photoshoot on her social media. Along with that, she wrote, "I've dealt with it for many years now and today finally, I decided to let go of all my fears and insecurities and found the courage to love and accept my ‘flaws’ wholeheartedly. I also found the courage to share my truth with you. Phew! I didn't feel like airbrushing my folliculitis or smoothing that ‘under-eye’ or ‘shaping up’ that waist a tiny bit more! And yet, I feel beautiful."