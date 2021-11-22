Yami Gautam’s adorable gesture towards a fan proves why she is the queen of hearts; Watch

Yami Gautam is one of the most talked about actresses in the industry but not just for her impressive line of work or her stunning looks but also for her love life. The actress is happily married to director Aditya Dhar and they never miss a chance to dish out couple goals. This isn’t all. The Uri: The Surgical Strike is also known for her kindness and humble nature and is known to rule millions of hearts. And Yami’s recent gesture towards her little fan at an event proved why she has a massive fan following.

To note, Yami was recently papped arriving at an even in the city wherein she was seen slaying in a dark blue coloured maxi dress with spaghetti straps. The Ginny Weds Sunny actress had made a statement as she paired her dress with white heels and a matching clutch while she kept her tresses open. While Yami was seen posing for the camera, a little girl had approached the actress for a quick picture. And the Vicky Donor actress not just obliged her with a pic but also went down on her knees to post for the same. Isn’t that cute?

Take a look at Yami Gautam’s video here:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Yami, who was last seen in Bhoot Police, had recently wrapped the shooting of Lost. She had even penned an emotional note on social media post wrap and wrote, “As I wrap up 'Lost' today, I reminisce the lovely moments I experienced while working on this special film with a big smile in my heart. A big thank you to the entire cast and crew of 'Lost', who as days went by, became part of this journey. My heartfelt gratitude to Tony da who is not only one of the most incredible directors I've worked with but also an amazing human being. A film like ‘Lost’ can only be directed by someone who has the purest intentions! We faced many challenges with the weather, the chaos of shooting at live locations, the battles of shooting at congested places in covid times... but we stuck together as a team & it was all worth it in the end”.

Also Read: Yami Gautam wraps up shoot for ‘Lost’, pens an emotional note: One of my most treasured experiences