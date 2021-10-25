Yami Gautam’s first Karwa Chauth celebration with Aditya Dhar under the moon was everything love; PIC

Yesterday, most of the ladies celebrated Karwa Chauth. A festival, wherein ladies fast for the long lives of their husbands. Well, even our Bollywood celebs celebrated this festival in all glory and interestingly for some of them it was their first Karwa Chauth. Yami Gautam eho tied the knot to Aditya Dhar was one of them who was fasting for her husband for the first time. Fans were eagerly waiting for the actress to share a picture from her Karwa Chauth celebration and now Yami has finally shared a picture with Aditya that screams love from every corner.

Taking to her Instagram handle Yami posted a picture of her and Aditya in the dark glowing under the moonlight. Yami and Aditya both held the pooja thali that had a lamp burning in the middle of the plate. The entire attire of the star couple was not visible in the picture, but with whatever we could see, Yami had covered her head with a dupatta and could be seen smiling from ear to ear. Aditya wore a sherwani and he too was all smiles and right above them shone the beautiful moon. Sharing this picture Yami wrote, “‘We see the same moon, you and I…’Our first Karvachauth.”

Take a look:

‘We see the same moon, you and I…’

Our first Karvachauth pic.twitter.com/EGynbNhknr — Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) October 25, 2021

Recently Yami Gautam was tripping with her husband Aditya Dhar and their pictures from the Golden Temple stole everyone’s heart.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami was last seen in Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez. She will now be seen in Dasvi with Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur. She also has A Thursday and Lost in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: Yami Gautam steals hearts in first Karwa Chauth look; Sonali Bendre flaunts 19 year old wedding lehenga​