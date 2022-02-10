Yami Gautam's A Thursday trailer evokes THIS hilarious reaction from Aditya Dhar

Today morning turned out to be a great one for all the Yami Gautam fans as the trailer of her upcoming movie A Thursday just dropped on the internet. The teaser had already gotten everyone intrigued to watch the trailer and today after it is out we bet all the fans must have been pleasantly surprised by her changed avatar in the film. If you have already seen the trailer then you would know that she is playing a negative character and this has scared her husband.

The moment Yami Gautam shared the trailer of A Thursday fans started pouring in love and praised the actress. From calling the trailer fab to calling Yami an ‘underrated actress’, fans were going gaga over the trailer. Many But the one comment that caught everyone’s attention was that of Aditya Dhar. He took to the comments section and wrote, “Suddenly scared of sharing a home with you.” Replying to this Yami wrote, “Hahaha !!! Nothing to be scared of… see you at home soon.”

Take a look:

Talking about the movie, in the trailer, we get to see a fanatic Yami aka Naina Jaiswal, a pre-school teacher, who has taken as many as 16 kids hostage. While her ulterior motive is kept under wraps, Naina ruffles the law and order in Mumbai city with one phone call. While she demands ransom, Neha Dhupia as a cop and Dimple Kapadia as the country's prime minister, stand out in the trailer. As well as Atul Kulkarni, who is also a cop, and shines bright.

If the trailer is anything to go by, A Thursday will have several unexpected twists and turns and this only serves as a brief glimpse.

