Yami Gautam’s new traditional look is a sheer delight to our eyes; See PICS here

is not just known for her incredible performances but her fashion style has left many impressed. Every time the actress steps out in and around the city, she makes heads turn with her gorgeousness. Yami has been in the headlines ever since she tied the knot with Aditya Dhar in an intimate ceremony in her hometown. Ever since the actress has tied the knot, we can see a new glow on her face, and we guess that comes from all the happiness of being a newlywed bride. On Saturday, Yami was papped at Maddock Office In Santacruz, and she was indeed glowing. The actress chose a wine-colored traditional outfit.

The actress kept her hair loose and wore her traditional red bangles. One thing that will instantly catch your attention is the traditional gold earring dangling in her ears that every married Kashmiri woman wears. The stunning look of the Sanam Re actress has surely made several jaws drop. No doubt, the diva sure knows how to nail that newly wedded bride look. Check out Yami Gautam’s beautiful pictures here.

Take a look:

In terms of work, Yami Gautam will be next seen in Bhoot Police that also stars , and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles. Recently, she was papped during the promotions of her upcoming film. Previously, the actress also shared her look from her upcoming film Dasvi. The film also features Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur. Fans will also be able to see Yami in the movie ‘Lost’. The star completed the shooting of the film last month.