Yami Gautam says Dasvi screening at Agra Central Jail was ‘one of a kind’; Shares PICS from tour

Ever since Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, and Nimrat Kaur starrer Dasvi’s trailer was dropped, people have been excited to watch how the story unfolds. The Tushar Jalota directorial is slated to release on OTT platforms on the 7th of April. And ahead of the big day, the actors and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote their film. Speaking of which, recently, the film was screened at the Agra Central Jail where it was shot. Yami took to her Instagram space and shared pictures from the same. She also dropped pictures from the Taj Mahal, which she visited.

Yami visited Central Jail, Agra on March 29th for the promotion of her movie. She came along with Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur, director Tushar Jalota and producer Sandeep Leyzell. In the pictures shared by Yami, we see the actress at the Agra Central Jail. She also posted a picture with Abhishek and Nimrat, while the officers and inmates could be seen in the background. Sharing these photos, Yami wrote in the caption, “The smile on the face says it all. #Dasvi screening for the inmates of Agra Central jail was one of a kind. (smiley emoji).

Apart from this, Yami also shared another set of pictures in which she can be seen rocking a beautiful golden kurta, as she posed in front of the Taj Mahal. Sharing these pictures, she wrote in the caption, “Simply (red heart emoji) The film was shot in Agra & hence the city tour had to start right from the heart of the heart (red heart emoji) #Dasvi”.

Take a look at Yami Gautam’s pictures:

Helmed by Tushar Jalota, the movie will feature Abhishek in the role of Ganga Ram Chaudhary who decides to give class 10th board exams while being in prison. Yami will be seen essaying the role of a Haryanvi police officer Jyoti Deswal, while Nimrat is seen playing Bimmi, Ganga Ram’s wife. Dasvi is backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and Jio Studios.

ALSO READ: Love bling? Yami Gautam in a matching dress and coat for Dasvi promotions is the perfect style inspo you need