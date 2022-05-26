Yami Gautam says she followed trends like other actresses; Reveals working 'against' her wish in films

Yami Gautam is one of the most promising actresses in the industry. She has proved her acting prowess in movies such as Kabil, Vicky Donor, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Badlapur, and others. The actress was last seen in Dasvi and A Thursday and received a phenomenal response. Recently, in a YouTube interview with Bollywood Hungama, Yami talked about creating a niche for herself and also told that she was asked to work with certain big names to make in the industry.

When asked how much it was important for her to create a niche for herself in the industry, Yami Gautam accepted that a brief phase came into her life when she started following the trends like other actresses, right after her first successful film. “After that, I did a few films and I clearly remember that I was not happy because when you have to work against your wish, only because you have to work. It was because I’d been told that ‘you will be out of sight, out of mind’, then I didn’t have any choice…6-7 years back, it was not easy for me,” Yami said.

She further said she was trying to understand what happened to her and why certain things were given to her because her first film was good and people appreciated her. Yami said, “People told me that I should do more such films that have songs. I was in a dilemma that it might work for somebody, may not work for me. But still wanted to try because it came from somebody who was experienced and wanted well for me. I have been told to work with only certain names. I did and it did not work for me. One of them had a very good role also, I am talking about Kaabil…but people said you had very less role. I have been told that unless so so have invited to you a party, you have not ‘arrived’. ”

The actress concluded by saying that she worked for scripts and directors who are new or second-time filmmakers. “I had to keep my vision and perspective open. I understood that I have to work on my performance and skills as an actor. Uri happened and it was different and then came Bala, it changed everything for me. One has to bring the confidence and change in themselves first to see the change and that’s important.”

Talking about her professional career, the Bhoot Police actress will star next in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s social-drama film, Lost and OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2 co-starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi. She also has an action-comedy film, Dhoom Dhaam with Pratik Gandhi, which will be backed by her husband Aditya Dhar.

