Yami Gautam sends birthday love to husband Aditya Dhar; Shares beautiful pics with her main man

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar have been one of the most adorable couples in tinselvile. The two have been married for almost a year now and while they prefer keeping their life under the wraps, Yami and Aditya often treat fans with their beautiful pics on social media. So, as Aditya Dhar turned a year older today, Yami made sure to shower birthday love on the National Award winning filmmaker and shared some love filled pics with her main man on social media.

Taking to her Instagram account, Yami shared a series of pics with Aditya which was all about love and happiness. The first pic had Yami dressed in a red and golden coloured saree as she was posing with Aditya who opted for a light brown coloured kurta pyjama. The Uri: The Surgical Strike actress had captioned the image as, “Happy birthday to my Aditya” along with heart emoticons. The next pic had the power couple having a hearty laugh while holding hands. Yami captioned this pic as, “And that’s how life feels with you my love” with several heart emoticons. Sharing another stunning pic of the birthday boy, Yami wrote, “Forever. Happy birthday Aditya”.

Take a look at Yami Gautam’s post for Aditya Dhar:

Recently, Yami got candid about how life has been after marrying Aditya and said that coming home to her main man is the best feeling. “Earlier, I would walk in home and I would wait for mumma, papa or Surilie would come home from Chandigarh. But now my family is fully here and that's the best feeling,” she added. Meanwhile, Yami Gautam is currently basking in the success of her recently released movie A Thursday.