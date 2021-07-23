Yami Gautam sets airport fashion goals for all the newly wedded brides; Stuns in her traditional attire

is one pretty actress, and there is no denying the fact that she sure makes heads turn with her gorgeousness. Ever since the actress has tied the knot, we can see a new glow on her face, and we guess that comes from all the happiness of being a newlywed bride. Yami was recently papped at the Mumbai airport, and indeed she looked like a stunning newly wedded bride in her traditional attire. The actress chose a Maroon-colored salwar kameez, with a red bindi and bangles, which added to her new bride look.

Yami Gautam tied a single ponytail and wore a black mask with a black string that came to her shoulder. One thing that will instantly catch your attention is the traditional gold earring dangling in her ears that every married Kashmiri woman wears. Well, the actress looks like a breath of fresh air, and we bet she must have made several jaws drop at the airport. The diva sure knows how to nail that newly wedded bride look.

Recently, Yami Gautam opened up about why she chose an intimate and small wedding in her hometown in the hills. Yami said, "The more I attended big weddings, I knew I didn’t want that. Of course, we don’t know the meaning of marriage early on, but going by my understanding and experience of attending weddings, I was sure about what I didn’t want. I am fortunate that both Aditya and I shared this thought."

