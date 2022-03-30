Yami Gautam shares her experience of working with Nimrat Kaur and Abhishek Bachchan in Dasvi

Nothing could beat Yami Gautam's simple look and sweet smile as she walks along with Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur inside Central Jail, Agra to promote her film 'Dasvi'.

While she manages to walk through the rough patches with a little bit of difficulty because of her heels, there is nothing that can shadow her zeal and enthusiasm. The actress at every moment seems excited to talk about her role of a strict police officer who is daring and bold and how the movie succeeds in giving a strong message.

'Dasvi' is a film that revolves around Chief Minister Ganga Ram Chaudhary, essayed by Abhishek Bachchan, who decides to give his 10th class exams inside the jail. Yami, who received a lot of positive response for her role of a school teacher, Naina Jaiswal in 'A Thursday', finds 'Dasvi' a perfect film to work in.

As she says: "I really like 'Dasvi's script. It's always the story first, as Abhishek said, very rightly, and then of course, what is your character how pivotal it is for the story and how wholesome it is. There is an arc to every character from the beginning till end.

"Every character has its journey in the film and how it sync with the storyline, all these things are very important and is this giving me an opportunity to do something which I haven't done before? Yes it is and that too in a very beautiful way."

Yami visited Central Jail, Agra on March 29 for the promotion of her movie 'Dasvi'. She came along with Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur, director Tushar Jalota and producer Sandeep Leyzell.

Yami shares that this movie connect with the audience through its message. It focuses on the importance of education. When a Chief Minister who is a school dropout, played by Abhishek Bachchan decides to clear 10th exams, it shows that there is no age to be educated and it is a must irrespective of your position in the society.

"It was fun shooting for this movie. We all knew how much education is important but there is a impressive way to tell it. So, that maximum number of people understand your message. And this is what makes 'Dasvi' different as through it's backdrop as jail and character, it gives a strong message."

While commenting on the challenges while playing a bold and strict Haryanvi police officer Jyoti Deswal, Yami says: "The main challenge was to get the Hayryanvi diction right. It was not easy. From taking classes, I did everything to speak the dialogues in a right way. It should not look like you are overdoing something. The character should be realistic and connect with the audience not in just one part but with everyone. And I tried for the same. But Abhishek helped me a lot at every point."

Yami shares that this is one of her most exciting projects and one of the foremost reasons being shooting happening in the jail.

"The most memorable thing for us was to shoot for the first time in the jail. When I was told about the shooting location there was so much apprehension and there were number of questions that were coming to mind. In fact we were not sure that shooting will for sure happen in the jail. We were thinking may be shoot will be done on the sets."

Yami goes on revealing the dilemma before the filming started in the jail, saying: "As an actor you always look for set or shooting site where we can work in a calm atmosphere and there is no distraction while you are working. Even if we are shooting on the busy street we want to give our best and that comes with focus and concentration. So, there was a fear that whether we will get the same inside the jail. But we did."

Yami is in awe with the acting skills and hard work done by Abhishek Bachchan for his role.

"Abhishek is so kind that he has all the good words to say about me and Nimrat. But he worked so hard on his character that I have no words and I cannot imagine and I was surprised himself when I saw his first look and we all know first look creates first impression and it was brilliant. And the way he carried off the character of Gangaram , I just cannot imagine anybody pulling it off the way he did. He just had fun with the character."

She recalls some sweet moments with Abhishek and Nimrat on the sets: "There was a sequence when I remember Abhishek was doing everything possible in his mind to have my eyeline clear. You know Nimrat and me just share one scene but it was also all fun and we were just enjoying and laughing. So, these small moments makes entire shooting experience memorable and special."

'Dasvi' is scheduled to premiere on Netflix and JioCinema on April 7.

