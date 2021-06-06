Yami Gautam shares NEW pics from private wedding ceremony; Star doting over Aditya Dhar at Varmala ceremony

Yami Gautam recently shared another set of new images from her hidden hills wedding, scroll down to have a look at the adorable pictures of the radiant couple!

surprised everyone on Friday when she released the photographs of her secret wedding to director Aditya Dhar. While the ceremony looked notoriously private, over the weekend the URI actress has been sharing snippets and sneak peeks from the wedding for her fans to see. Just now, Yami shared 2 more pictures from the final Varmala ceremony where the bride and groom exchange floral garlands.

In the first picture, Yami can be seen smiling as Aditya is lost in thought and in the second picture, Yami can be seen putting her Varmala on Aditya’s neck. Alongside the lovely pictures, the actress wrote: “Memories for a lifetime.” On which her friend and Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur immediately commented and left a red heart in the comments section. You can see the pictures here.

On Friday, Aditya and Yami put out a statement with a wedding photo and informed their fans that they tied the knot in a private ceremony. Reportedly, the wedding took place in Himachal Pradesh. Inside photos from the wedding also took over the internet and fans could not stop gushing over the beautiful ceremony. Celebs like Vicky Kaushal, , Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and others also sent their good wishes to the newlyweds. For those unaware, Yami and Aditya worked together in URI: The Surgical Strike.

Credits :Instagram

