Yami Gautam shares NEW pics from private wedding ceremony; Star doting over Aditya Dhar at Varmala ceremony

Yami Gautam recently shared another set of new images from her hidden hills wedding, scroll down to have a look at the adorable pictures of the radiant couple!
107343 reads Mumbai Updated: June 7, 2021 11:39 am
Yami Gautam shares NEW pictures from private wedding ceremony Yami Gautam shares NEW pics from private wedding ceremony; Star doting over Aditya Dhar at Varmala ceremony
Yami Gautam surprised everyone on Friday when she released the photographs of her secret wedding to director Aditya Dhar. While the ceremony looked notoriously private, over the weekend the URI actress has been sharing snippets and sneak peeks from the wedding for her fans to see. Just now, Yami shared 2 more pictures from the final Varmala ceremony where the bride and groom exchange floral garlands. 

 

In the first picture, Yami can be seen smiling as Aditya is lost in thought and in the second picture, Yami can be seen putting her Varmala on Aditya’s neck. Alongside the lovely pictures, the actress wrote: “Memories for a lifetime.” On which her friend and Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur immediately commented and left a red heart in the comments section. You can see the pictures here.

 

On Friday, Aditya and Yami put out a statement with a wedding photo and informed their fans that they tied the knot in a private ceremony. Reportedly, the wedding took place in Himachal Pradesh. Inside photos from the wedding also took over the internet and fans could not stop gushing over the beautiful ceremony. Celebs like Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and others also sent their good wishes to the newlyweds. For those unaware, Yami and Aditya worked together in URI: The Surgical Strike. 

 

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Beautiful Jodi , wish you good luck and great time together

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Love you Yami. Congrats on your weddimg

Anonymous 19 hours ago

Love the way she dressed up! Elegant and beautiful!

Anonymous 20 hours ago

congratulations but why share pics now when u said u r an intimate couple and got married in secret . pls keep it to yourself. why do u want to show it to us?

Anonymous 20 hours ago

hope this Alia head realise what intimate means.

Anonymous 20 hours ago

it is intimate bcoz she is sharing pics after her wedding didnt leak out to media and create a tamasha before it.

Anonymous 21 hours ago

she seems level headed. not a great career but got married before it got too late . did not make a great show and pomp . did not play hide and seek with the media about her wedding pics . this marriage is bound to last .

Anonymous 21 hours ago

also she is criminally underrated beautiful. nepotism killed her career

Anonymous 21 hours ago

she got best debut award over alia. she has a decent career without a godfather, had a great 2019 . and lot of great work coming up

Anonymous 22 hours ago

Beautiful couple

Anonymous 22 hours ago

much better than overhyped DP Ranveer

Anonymous 22 hours ago

Why you dragged Deepika ranveer in this conversation. Irrelevant.

Anonymous 22 hours ago

hehe