Yami Gautam shares new video from her wedding; WATCH sister Surilie performing kaleera ceremony

Yami Gautam is not over from her wedding as she is continuously sharing new videos from her wedding.

Bollywood actress got married to director Aditya Dhar on June 4. Her marriage news came as a surprise for her fans. It was an intimate wedding where only family members were present. Since then the pictures, videos are doing around on social media. She was looking like a gorgeous bride in her mother’s wedding saree. Today, the actress has shared a video on her Instagram and it is from her kaleera ceremony which is being performed by her sister Surilie Gautam.

In the video, she is looking like a happy bride as she flashes her million-dollar smile. Dressed in a bridal red saree, Surilie is seen helping her sister wear the bangles, silver anklets, and kaleera. Her sister is wearing a blue salwar suit. The actress shared the video on Instagram and use two heart emojis as a caption. For her wedding, she followed all the Himachal Pradesh rituals like the big nath. She had even done her makeup herself and fans are in just love with her pictures.

One of the fans wrote, ‘Beautiful moments of culture and life.’ To note, the couple did not opt for a lavish wedding like other celebrities do. They had gone for a simple wedding.

Take a look at the screenshot of the video here:

On Saturday, her sister had shared a video from the actress’s mehendi ceremony. In the video, the two can be seen all smiles, applying mehendi on their hands and feet. Yami was last seen in Ginny Weds Sunny. The film also starred Vikrant Massey. While Aditya Dhar has directed Uri: The Surgical Strike and his next project is The Immortal Ashwatthama.

Also Read: Yami Gautam wishes her mom as she turns a year older & shares an UNSEEN photo from her & Aditya Dhar's wedding

Credits :Yami Gautam Instagram

Share your comment ×