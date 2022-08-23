Yami Gautam shares PIC with husband Aditya Dhar as they take blessings at ‘Naina Devi mandir’ in Himachal

Yami Gautam is one actress who has proved her versatility with her films and the variety of characters that she has portrayed on the silver screen. The actress got married to Aditya Dhar last year and since then has been in a happy space. The duo makes for a cute couple in the industry. The URI actor, who prefers to keep her personal life away from the limelight, took the internet by storm with her wedding pictures. Post her wedding, Yami often shares glimpses of her married life. And she did it again! The actor shared pictures of the two from Dev Bhoomi temple in Himachal Pradesh, where the two seeked blessings.

Yami shared pictures on her Instagram handle where the couple is performing rituals. She captioned the post, “Took blessings at the divine Naina Devi mandir in my Dev-bhoomi, Himachal.” She was wearing a beautiful pink colour salwar suit while Aditya opted for a white kurta-pyjama and a blue jacket to finish off the look. As soon as Yami posted the picture, fans flooded the comment section with love and admiration for the couple. One of the users wrote, “so good to see u guys following your culture.” Another user wrote, “typical phadigirl.” One of them also wrote, “Yami you're looking gorgeous in suit.”

Have a look at Yami’s post:

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar exchanged wedding vows on June 4, 2021. The couple hosted a private ceremony in Himachal Pradesh with their family and close friends.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Yami is currently basking in the success of her last release A Thursday. Besides, she is also gearing up for the release Dasvi which happens to be a social comedy. Helmed by Tushar Jalota, the movie also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur in the lead and is slated to release on April 7 this year.