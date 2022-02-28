Yami Gautam shares 'rarest of rare moments' from sets of A Thursday with her cutest co-actors

Published on Feb 28, 2022
   
Yami Gautam's A Thursday released last week on a streaming platform and since then the actress has been making noise on social media for her performance in the film. Apart from Yami, Neha Dhupia and Atul Kulkarni's strong performance, the actress had a bunch of cute co-actors with her. If you're clueless, Yami was a playschool teacher in A Thursday and her character takes as many as 16 kids hostage.

Sharing a series of adorable photos with the kids, Yami made our Monday brighter. She wrote, "Cutest Co-actors I ever got to work with ‘A Thursday ‘ was not that set for me where I would even think about taking any images or BTS!" Yami's psychopath killer role was all things serious. 

She further added that there were rare moments during the day when they all brushed off the intensity. "Stepping in NAINA ‘ shoes was way more challenging than I had imagined while preparing for the part! But somewhere these little kids came in as a breather… so this is what my day looked like in those rarest of the rare moments #NAINAteacher #AThursday," Yami wrote. 

Take a look at Yami Gautam's post below: 

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Yami got candid on how life has been ever since she tied the knot. Revealing the best feeling, the actress said, "My home. The fact that I love coming home and if Aditya is there I just love that." 

