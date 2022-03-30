Yami Gautam shares a splendid PIC & it is a breath of fresh spring air; Check here

Yami Gautam is one of the most talented actresses in the industry. Her grace and charm are loved by many and her brilliant acting skills have garnered her a loyal army of fans. In the recent times, she gained a lot of praise for her noteworthy performance in ‘A Thursday’. Now, Yami is going all out to promote her forthcoming film Dasvi. The teaser for the Abhishek Bachchan starrer was released lately, and it has piqued the interest of fans. Nimrat Kaur plays a significant role in the film, alongside Junior B and Yami Gautam. On Tuesday, Yami shared a gorgeous picture of hers on Instagram and honestly? We are in love!

Yami looked like an absolute doll in her latest Instagram post. She sported a floral scrappy dress. Her wavy hair beautifully framed her face. Moreover, her minimal but soft makeup was done with perfection. Her dazzling eyes that looked right into our souls made it hard for us to look away from her. Photographer Shivam Gupta brilliantly captured her beauty. Yami aptly captioned the picture, ‘Spring affair’, summing up the entire vibe of the picture.

Her picture was an instant hit among the fans. While one fan wrote, ‘gorgeous’, another wrote, ‘so pretty Yami’.

Coming back to Dasvi, the movie is backed by Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan and directed by Tushar Jalota. It has opted for director OTT release and will stream on from April 7, 2022. In the film, Abhishek will be seen playing the role of Haryana Chief Minister Ganga Ram Chaudhary who plans to appear for class 10th board exams while he is in jail. The actor shot the film at the Agra Central Jail with real convicts.

