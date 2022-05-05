Yami Gautam shares an unseen pic from her haldi ceremony as she showers birthday love on her brother

Yami Gautam is an actress who is known to be reserved about her personal life. Not just she avoids talking about her personal life, Yami had even left her fans surprised when she announced her wedding to filmmaker Aditya Dhar last year. Later, the Uri: The Surgical Strike actress shared beautiful pics from her wedding ceremonies which were a treat to the fans. And now, Yami has once again made it to the headlines as she has shared an unseen pic from her haldi ceremony today.

Yami shared the pic on the occasion of her brother Ojas’ birthday. In the pic, Yami was dressed in a yellow coloured suit which was paired with a red dupatta and had her jewellery made of seashells. On the other hand, Ojas was also seen dressed in a yellow kurta. The brother-sister duo was engrossed in the phone and was unaware of getting clicked. Yami captioned the pic as, “You aren’t a teenager anymore but for me, you shall remain my little baby brother, forever. Happy birthday, Ojas”. Sharing the same pic to her Instagram story and wrote, “My dearest Ojas, it fills my heart with content to see the way you are growing up inculcating values and respect for all. You are no more a teenager today but my stories starting with ‘when you were a baby, Ojas…..’ shall always continue. Happy birthday Ojas”.

Take a look at Yami Gautam’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Yami was last seen in Abhishek Bachchan starrer Dasvi wherein she was seen playing the role of a police officer and had won hearts with her impressive performance.

