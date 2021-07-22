Yami Gautam shares UNSEEN video from her wedding with her 'camera shy' dad on his birthday; WATCH

Actress had surprised everyone back in June when she tied the knot with URI: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar in an intimate wedding. Photos from her wedding took over the internet post the news broke. Now, on Thursday, Yami has shared an unseen video from one of her pre-wedding rituals with her father as she penned a heartfelt birthday wish for him. In her note, Yami revealed that her father is 'camera-shy' and that it took her wedding to get some good clicks.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Yami shared a video from her 'haldi' ceremony in which she is seen clad in a yellow saree with a red dupatta. With beautiful floral jewellery to complete her look, Yami looked absolutely gorgeous in the video. We can see her dad applying haldi on her face and feet and she is seen smiling all the while. Her father is seen blessing her and sister Surilie Gautam can be seen speaking from behind. Sharing the video, Yami wrote, "It took a wedding to have finally so many moments captured with my camera-shy father Happy birthday to my amazing paa. And your non-stop commentary is more prominent than all of us present together in the frame, eh @s_u_r_i_l_i_e #myworld."

Take a look:

As soon as Yami shared the video, comments began coming in. Several fans were in awe of her radiant glow in her unseen pre-wedding video. A fan wrote, "Best Wedding." Another wrote, "Beautiful Happy Birthday." Another wrote, "Father is great really Owsame moment."

Meanwhile, a few days back, Yami opened up about choosing an intimate wedding with Aditya amid the pandemic in a chat with Hindustan Times. Yami revealed that the more she attended big weddings, the more she felt that she didn't want them. She said, "We both are averse to the wastage that happens in weddings — food, flower decorations and so many other things. Also, it’s so difficult to make everyone happy, so why not get married among those who actually care about you. The focus was solely on the ceremony and not us trying to please anyone."

Meanwhile, the actress is back in the city and at work. She recently commenced shooting for A Thursday and shared a glimpse from the set on social media too. Besides this, she will be seen in Dasvi with Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur. She also announced another film titled Lost with Pankaj Kapur, Rakul Khanna and others.

