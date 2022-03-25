Yami Gautam, Shibani Dandekar, Alaya F and others get glam for an event, clicked; See PICS

Tonight, the paparazzi clicked several celebrities in the dream city of Mumbai, as they arrived at the Parcos Beauty Influencer Awards, 2022. Among others, Yami Gautam, Shibani Dandekar, Alaya F, and Gabriella Demetriades were spotted.

Yami Gautam has been on a roll since the release of her latest thriller A Thursday. The actress has received widespread love and critical acclaim for her performance in the movie. She will be soon seen in the upcoming Abhishek Bachchan starrer Dasvi. Apart from this, she has Lost in the pipeline as well. Tonight, Yami arrived at the event all glammed up in a green and black gown. Her hair was left open with a middle parting, while her glamourous makeup looked next to flawless. She smiled at the cameras, as the paps clicked her from a distance.

Apart from Yami, Shibani Dandekar was also seen. She made a stylish appearance in an off-shoulder black dress with a criss-cross knot detailing on the side. She styled her hair in a sleek bun, which accentuated her overall look even further. Alaya F was also papped. The Jawaani Jaaneman actress donned a silver dress and exuded charm and confidence. Her hair was styled in curls and she kept them open. Her makeup was on fleek as well.

Apart from them, Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades was papped at the event. She wore a silver co-ord set and aced the look with perfection. Sophie Choudry, Parul Gulati, singer Arjun Kanungo and his girlfriend Carla Dennis were also spotted as they glammed up the event.

Take a look at Yami Gautam, Shibani Dandekar, Alaya F, and others' pictures:

