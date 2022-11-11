Yami Gautam starrer ‘Lost’ to premier at IFFI; Details INSIDE
Yami Gautam has expressed her happiness on knowing that her film ‘Lost’ will be premiered at the International Film Festival of India. Do read the sweet message she dropped on her Instagram handle.
Bollywood actor Yami Gautam is indeed one of the most talented actors in the Bollywood industry. She has worked in films like Badlapur, Kaabil, Uri: The Surgical Strike, and Bala to name a few, all of which were major hits at the box office. And now to add a feather to the hat, Yami’s film ‘Lost’ will be premiered at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) this year.
The 53rd annual edition of the IFFI will be held by the Government of India between November 20-28th, 2022.
Yami Gautam’s Instagram Post
Unable to contain the excitement soon after knowing about this development, Yami dropped a sweet message on Instagram and wrote, “We are delighted to announce that our film #Lost is getting its 'Asian Premiere' at @iffigoa 2022.”
Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, the film is produced by Zee Studios, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, Sam, and Indrani Mukherjee.
Director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury also felt elated to know about the development. She, as reported by Film Companion, said, “I feel happy that the film opened to such a tremendous reception at the different film festivals, and I am honoured for the film's grand premiere now at a prestigious platform like IFFI."
The suspense-thriller ‘Lost’ features Yami alongside actors namely Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee, and Tushar Pandey, in pivotal roles.
Yami Gautam’s Work Front
Yami was recently seen in director Tushar Jalota's social comedy Dasvi. This film was aired on Netflix and Jio Cinema.
Speaking more about the work front, Yami will be seen next in OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2. This upcoming film is directed by Amit Rai and stars Yami alongside Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Arun Govil in key roles.
