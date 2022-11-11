Yami Gautam starrer ‘Lost’ to premier at IFFI; Details INSIDE

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam is indeed one of the most talented actors in the Bollywood industry. She has worked in films like Badlapur, Kaabil, Uri: The Surgical Strike, and Bala to name a few, all of which were major hits at the box office. And now to add a feather to the hat, Yami’s film ‘Lost’ will be premiered at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) this year. The 53rd annual edition of the IFFI will be held by the Government of India between November 20-28th, 2022.

Yami Gautam’s Instagram Post Unable to contain the excitement soon after knowing about this development, Yami dropped a sweet message on Instagram and wrote, “We are delighted to announce that our film #Lost is getting its 'Asian Premiere' at @iffigoa 2022.” Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, the film is produced by Zee Studios, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, Sam, and Indrani Mukherjee.