Yami Gautam steals hearts in first Karwa Chauth look; Sonali Bendre flaunts 19 year old wedding lehenga

Last night, on October 24th, many people around the country, especially married women, celebrated the popular Hindu festival of Karwa Chauth. On this day, women fast and pray for the long lives of their husbands. They also deck up like pretty brides in gorgeous traditional attires and apply henna on their hands. Every year, the B-Town celebrities ring in this festival with much joy, pomp and show. Speaking of which, Bollywood actresses Yami Gautam and Sonali Bendre celebrated Karwa Chauth looking stunning as ever.

Yami took to her Instagram stories and treated fans to a glimpse of her Karwa Chauth look. This is Yami’s first Karwa Chauth after her marriage to filmmaker Aditya Dhar earlier this year. The Vicky Donor actress shared a picture from last night’s celebrations on the photo-blogging app and fans swooned over her. She was seen donning a red and golden Banarasi saree, while she opted for a glam makeup look. She kept her hair open and wore golden earrings.

For the unversed, Yami and Aditya tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on June 4th this year.

Coming to Sonali Bendre, the actress decided to deck up in her nineteen-year-old designer wedding lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra. The orange and pink hued attire accentuated Sonali’s mesmerizing beauty even further. She tied her hair in a bun, and styled it with pretty pink flowers. The actress’ husband, Goldie Behl shared Sonali’s picture on his Instagram space. Sharing the picture, he captioned it with a red heart emoji. Friends and fans showered love on the actress in no time.

