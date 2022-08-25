Yami Gautam stuns in traditional wear as she visits Jwala Devi Mandir with hubby Aditya Dhar; PICS

Yami Gautam is one of the most skilled and versatile actors in Bollywood. The actress made her debut with Shoojit Sircar’s Vicky Donor in the year 2012, where she featured alongside her co-debutant Ayushmann Khurrana. In the last decade of being in showbiz, Yami has impressed fans and critics with her performances in films like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Bala, A Thursday, and more. Apart from her performances on celluloid, Yami also keeps her fans entertained on social media. She is quite active on Instagram, and often shares glimpses of her personal and professional lives on Instagram. Speaking of which, lately, she has been sharing sneak-peeks of her visit to Himachal Pradesh with hubby and director Aditya Dhar.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar visit Jwala Devi Mandir

Earlier tonight, Yami took to her Instagram space and shared a slew of photos. In the pictures, she and Aditya can be seen twinning in golden-coloured ethnic wear as they visited the Jwala Devi Mandir. Yami was seen donning a golden salwar suit with a heavily-embellished red dupatta. Her hair was tied in a sleek bun, and she accessorized the outfit with a pair of statement earrings. She adorned minimal makeup with her look. On the other hand, Aditya Dhar was seen wearing a set of golden kurta and trousers. In the pictures, they can be seen posing infront of the temple, and sitting in front of the holy fire as they looked at each other.

Sharing the photos, Yami captioned the post, “The spiritual feeling after Darshan at Jwala Devi mandir is inexpressible (folded hands emoji, halo emoji)”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Yami stated that she has always made a conscious decision when choosing her roles. “Ever since 2019, I think it's been a very conscious decision to pick up scripts, and pick up stories - when you have an opportunity, and which is now I think. To pick up stories that are different, to pick up roles that one wouldn’t expect me to perform, and that excites me a lot as an actor to do something different every time. Hence I feel my journey has begun all over again,” said Yami.

ALSO READ: Yami Gautam on Aditya Dhar & she being in the same profession: It comes down to the person...I am very blessed