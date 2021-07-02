Yami Gautam summoned by ED in an alleged money laundering case

Yami Gautam has reportedly been asked to appear for questioning next week before ED in the alleged money laundering case.

It hasn’t been long when had grabbed the attention for her hush hush wedding with filmmaker Aditya Dhar. And while the actress has been enjoying her newly married life, the Uri: The Surgical Strike actress made the headlines after she was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case. According to media reports, Yami was summoned by the agency on Friday and has been asked to appear for questioning next week wherein she will also record her statement.

The media reports suggested that Yami has been summoned in an alleged case of violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). As per a report published in Hindustan Times, the ED officials have claimed that Yami had reportedly received Rs 1.5 crores in her private bank which wasn’t disclosed by the actress. The report also mentioned that the Vicky Donor actress is likely to be probed on July 7. To note, this isn’t the first time that Yami had been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate. She was earlier summoned last year for questioning, however, she had failed to appear at the ED office owing to COVID 19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Yami has been enjoying her married life with Aditya Dhar at the moment. The couple had tied the knot on June 4 in an intimate ceremony and announced the wedding on social media. The post read as, “In your light, I learn to love – Rumi. With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya.”

