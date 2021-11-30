Yami Gautam takes blessings from Hidimba Devi in Manali; Drops a PIC with her mother

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam has been winning the hearts of her fans after her wedding. The actress got married to director Aditya Dhar this year in Himachal Pradesh and surprised everyone. All her wedding festivities were highly appreciated by fans as she did not opt for a lavish wedding. Well, post her marriage she has been spotted in ethnic attire mostly. And keeping up with the trend this time also she was seen wearing a beautiful salwar suit while visiting Hidimba Devi in Manali.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Yami wrote, “aking blessings from Mata Hidimba devi. Divine experience. #Himachal.” In the picture, she is seen posing in front of the temple with her mother. The actress is wearing a grey colour salwar suit with a black shawl. Her mother is wearing a woolen suit. Both are smiling while posing for the camera. Yami is also carrying pooja essential things in her hand. As soon as she posted the picture, fans dropped emojis in the comment section.

To note, recently the actress celebrated her birthday with family and dropped a picture on her handle. She wrote, “28.11.2021 has to be the most special day for me. Feeling extremely blessed ! Gratitude to my beautiful family & especially my husband (I can say that out loud now Aditya) for making it so special. We should consider ourselves lucky that we are blessed with a family that is so selfless.”

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the horror-comedy Bhoot Police starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Jacqueline Fernandez alongside her. She will be next seen in Lost directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury.

